Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $971,750.03 and $95,355.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $207.91 or 0.00629955 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

