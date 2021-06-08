Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $652,952 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

