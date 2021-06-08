Watkin Jones (WJG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Watkin Jones (LON: WJG) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Shares of WJG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). 590,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.59. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £548.19 million and a PE ratio of 27.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

