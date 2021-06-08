Watkin Jones (WJG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Watkin Jones (LON: WJG) in the last few weeks:
- 5/28/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 261 ($3.41) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Watkin Jones was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Watkin Jones had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.
Shares of WJG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). 590,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.59. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a market cap of £548.19 million and a PE ratio of 27.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.
