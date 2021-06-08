WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WD-40 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

