WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 527.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.