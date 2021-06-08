WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 33,804 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 293.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

