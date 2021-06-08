WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $676,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,351,265.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,193 shares of company stock worth $16,160,151 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

