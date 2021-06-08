WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13.

