WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 652.7% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 54,869 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

