WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

VEU stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

