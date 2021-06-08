Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $605.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $582.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

