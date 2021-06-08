Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS):

6/3/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

5/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 20,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $58.14.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

