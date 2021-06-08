Wells Fargo & Company Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

