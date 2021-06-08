Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.43. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 17,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

