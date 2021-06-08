Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). 430,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,603,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

