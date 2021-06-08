William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Latham Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $27.89 on Monday. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02).

In related news, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

