William Blair Weighs in on NetApp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NetApp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $81.03 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.