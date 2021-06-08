Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $501,539,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $256.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

