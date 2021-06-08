Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WZZAF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$64.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

