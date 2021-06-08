Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0565 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $454,066.31 and $104,832.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,049.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.94 or 0.07645931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.83 or 0.01775616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.25 or 0.00481854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00169750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00765464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00490459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00399792 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

