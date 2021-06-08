Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

