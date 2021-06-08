Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 830 ($10.84).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:WKP traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 916 ($11.97). 248,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -12.04. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 925.50 ($12.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.32%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

