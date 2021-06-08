Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,452 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

