Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

NYSE:YSG remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,327,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.