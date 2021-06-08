Ycash Price Tops $0.15 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $73,575.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00392381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00246592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00154998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004175 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004726 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,222,062 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

