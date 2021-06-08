Ycg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ycg LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 6.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $337.48. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,711. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.05.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

