yearn.finance II Price Hits $1,054.18 on Major Exchanges (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00026224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00961789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.62 or 0.09448880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050391 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars.

