Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.93 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.93 million and $2.12 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00250404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.01217628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.36 or 1.00259305 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

