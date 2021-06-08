YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.72. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 2,508,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $4,226,000.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

