Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

