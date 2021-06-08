Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

