Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.95. 8,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

