Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.42. 5,821,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,386. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $171.27 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

