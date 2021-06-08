Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $415.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.03 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. 137,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

