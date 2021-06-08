Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.53. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 32,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,266. The company has a market cap of $448.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

