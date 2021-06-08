Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.