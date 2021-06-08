Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post $33.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.34 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $134.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

DHX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

