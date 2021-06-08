Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $174.57. 6,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.