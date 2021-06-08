Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. 782,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,050. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,200 shares of company stock worth $812,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

