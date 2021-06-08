Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.18. GFL Environmental also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

GFL stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

