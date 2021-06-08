Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.41. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.29. 59,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,547. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

