Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.97 Million

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $450.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.20 million and the highest is $452.10 million. NICE reported sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.86. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a one year low of $181.76 and a one year high of $288.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.