Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.21 million to $84.91 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $89.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $339.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $342.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $338.38 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $350.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $984.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

