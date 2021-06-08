Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,764. Pool has a 12-month low of $244.91 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

