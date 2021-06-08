Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TBIO stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

