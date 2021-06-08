Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TBIO stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.