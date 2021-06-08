Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Million

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce $23.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $23.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $107.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,572. The company has a market cap of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

