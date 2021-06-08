Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,136,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 984,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

