Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

