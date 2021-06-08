Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 112,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $333.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

