Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.16. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,563. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

